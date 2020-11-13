Twitter has labelled 300,000 tweets related to the US presidential election as "potentially misleading" in the two weeks surrounding the vote, making up 0.2 percent of election-related posts.

The social network said the labels were issued between October 27 and November 11, one week before and after the US presidential election on November 3 – which Democrat Joe Biden won over incumbent Donald Trump.

Of the 300,000 flagged tweets, 456 were covered over by a warning message and had engagement features limited – users could not like, retweet or reply to the posts, said Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal, policy and trust and safety, in a blog post.

READ MORE:Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump's tweet for 'glorifying violence'

She estimated that 74 percent of people who saw the problematic tweets did so after they had been labelled as misleading or flagged with a warning message, and sharing of the posts, as a result, declined by about 29 percent.