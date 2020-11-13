In its final years, the Obama-Biden administration made clear its great expectations for New Delhi. In 2014, President Barack Obama described India “as a major power that could help bring about peace and security for the entire world.” And in its 2015 National Security Strategy, the Obama-Biden administration envisioned India “as a regional provider of security.”

Today, as Joe Biden prepares his return to the White House, the strategic balance in South Asia has been altered by a more engaged and assertive China and an India that is falling behind in both relative and secular terms. Biden’s national security team would be mistaken if it continues with Washington’s India-centric approach to the region.

When Biden left office, the Indian economy was growing at a rate of eight percent. But after a series of disruptive economic measures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the failed demonetisation program, growth has trended downward. And then came the coronavirus.

A nationwide lockdown announced in March, with just a few hours' notice, sent migrants walking back home hundreds of miles on foot and the economy crashing— contracting by 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter of this year.

India now has the ignoble distinction of being home to the second-largest number of total coronavirus cases and the most severe contraction among large economies.

The Indian economy is expected to shrink by around 10 percent this fiscal year, which ends in March, according to a survey of economists. And though the International Monetary Fund forecasts a sharp rebound next fiscal year, that is far from certain. And a full recovery will take years.

There goes the neighbourhood

Today, India is not only in the red, but it is also reeling militarily. Earlier this year, People’s Liberation Army forces made incursions along the Line of Actual Control or LAC separating the Indian-controlled area of Ladakh and China’s Tibet region. It killed at least twenty Indian security personnel and gained hundreds of square miles of territory claimed by India.

China is giving India a run for its money beyond the Himalayans, in South Asia as a whole. Its footprint in India’s backyard — the area where the Obama administration saw New Delhi as a net security provider — has not only grown through territorial acquisitions but also by bolstering ties with New Delhi’s friends and foes.

Beijing’s most important strategic relationship in South Asia is, of course, the one with Islamabad. And notwithstanding the challenges faced by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the China-Pakistan strategic partnership is moving forward.

Diplomatic coordination, including on the disputed region of Kashmir, is growing. Military and even space cooperation continue to intensify, with Chinese and Pakistani forces steadily increasing interoperability.

India’s heavy-handedness, enabled by the Trump administration, is driving its neighbours into China’s arms and is also a factor behind Beijing’s assertiveness along the LAC.

After unilaterally annexing the disputed region of Kashmir, India’s interior minister, Amit Shah, Interior Minister Amit Shah, suggested that India would extend its writ to territories under the control of China and Pakistan.