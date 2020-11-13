“Look at Berlin,” said Somali poet Abdullahi Qarshe, “All of you look! A wall is splitting it, look and be entertained!” The construction of the Berlin Wall was an act of cosmic justice for Qarshe. He recalled the city hosting a conference in 1884 which inaugurated the Scramble for Africa, an act that divided the continent between Europe’s empires.

He wasn’t aware of the fact that the division which separated Berlin into East and West, would go on to create a new crevice in global politics, with two poles whose gravitational pull could be resisted by no country. Somalia wasn’t unique in this regard, and after a military coup by Major General Mohammed Siad Barre in 1969, Somalia began to drift into Moscow’s orbit.

“When Barre came to power in 1969, it was as though the time was ripe for Communism & Socialism” says Mohamed Haji Ingiriis, author of Suicidal State, a book about Siad Barre’s military dictatorship. “There were many East leaning intellectuals who had not necessarily studied the Soviet Union but were fed Communist & Socialist ideas whilst studying in Italy and Eastern Europe.”

“When he declared that Somalia had become a Socialists state allied with the Eastern bloc in 1970, he got popular support of Leftist intellectuals, many of whom had already joined his cabinet of secretaries” Ingiriis continues. With powerful slogans like Soomaaliya Soomaali Baa Leh (Somalia belongs to Somalis), anti-colonial music and iconography that gave Somalis the feeling that they had a unique role and destiny in Africa, Barre was able to mobilise the Somali population to his cause.

They soon became disillusioned with Barre however, Ingiriis tells TRT World, “because his deeds proved contradictory to his promises and some of these Marxist intellectuals either defected or were jailed.”

“Barre was neither a Communist nor a Socialist, but he simply utilized Marxism for two interlinked reasons: as a way to legitimize and consolidate his power.” Before the coup, Barre never portrayed himself as a Socialist or a Marxist, Ingiriis explains in his book, which leads him to believe that the move was “calculably aimed at making Somalia closer to the Soviets.”

This likely explains why Marx & Engels’ Communist Manifesto, a foundational text in Communist ideology, wasn’t translated during the period he was in charge of the country. But despite the glaring absence of the book, Abdiaziz Mahdi, a Hargeisa based author, translator and blogger has decided to make the book available in Somali for the very first time. Titled Baaqa Shuuciqa, Mahdi has also translated Edward Said’s Representations of the Intellectual.

Baaqa Shuuciqa is set to be published by Hiil Press later this year. Mahdi speaks to TRT World.

What interested you in taking on this project to translate one of the worlds most widely read texts into Somali?

ABDIAZIZ MAHDI: The need for translation is extremely important for Somali readers. An insignificant number of books have been written in Somali, and they are mainly collections of classical poetry, political biographies, some novels (which is a growing field), and handful books on critical issues. So I thought that maybe we can enrich our collective public education by translating foreign texts — because it’s easier to get inspiration from the general record of humanity than to write some original works. And besides, the future Somali writers are in need of foundational books in their own tongue so that they can build on their future intellectual productions.

As for this translation book, I was very interested in Marxism and there was a time I saw myself as a sentimental Marxist. “Sentimental” because I was only reading some writings on Marx, not works by Marx himself. But after that I decided to dig deeper into Marx’s work and transitioned from being someone who follows Marxism to being someone who understands it. So I want the Somali readers to get to know and understand Marx in their own language.