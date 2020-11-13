Soon after news was released on November 9 that a vaccine has shown better-than-expected results against Covid-19, investors rushed to the stock markets.

But their interest was not so much in Pfizer and BioNTech, the pharmaceutical companies behind the mRNA-based vaccine.

They were after the shares of companies such as South Korea’s deep freezer maker, Daihan Scientific and Snowman Logistics, the operator of a large cold supply chain in India.

That’s because the vaccine, BNT162b2, which has shown 90 percent effectiveness, has to be stored at the ultra-low temperature of minus 70 degrees celsius. Normal refrigerators at hospitals and pharmacies are not designed to handle that.

Experts are concerned that a lack of cold supply chains can hamper the delivery of the vaccine and lead to spoilage, especially in low-income countries that have poor road networks and recurrent power breakdowns.

Pfizer and BioNtech’s plan

Pfizer says it can make 50 million doses this year and another 1.3 billion by the end of 2021. Rich nations, including the United States, United Kingdom and members of the European Union, have already booked 400 million doses.

The injectable vaccine shot is based on a two-dose course - an initial dose followed by another three weeks later.

Pfizer and BioNTech have already geared up production in the US and Belgium in order to roll out the vaccine as soon as they receive emergency use authorisation from authorities.

For months, US-based Pfizer and BioNTech, its German partner, have been preparing for the handling of the logistics in anticipation of the expected challenge ahead.

The vaccine doses will be delivered in specially designed suitcase-sized containers filled with dry ice, the solid form of carbon dioxide, already in wide industrial use.

The vaccine vials can be stored in the containers, which hold around 1,000 doses, for up to 15 days by a replenishing of dry ice. The containers will then be transported from factories to airports and flown to different cities.

Logistic firms such as DHL, FedEx and UPS say they are adding ultra-cold freezers capable of maintaining -80C temperatures to their facilities.

Pfizer says the vaccine can be kept at a normal fridge temperature of 2C to 8C for five days after it has been thawed and diluted.

What about the poor?

With almost all of the initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses destined for rich countries, it is almost certain that the poorest people won’t be vaccinated anytime soon.