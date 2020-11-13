TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul poised to host 8th Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton can match Michael Schumacher's record seven world championships and overtake the former Ferrari great as the most successful Formula One driver of all time in Istanbul on Sunday.
Istanbul poised to host 8th Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during a practice session at the Istanbul Park circuit racetrack in Istanbul, November 13, 2020. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
November 13, 2020

After a nine-year break, Formula 1 is once again heading to Istanbul for the eighth Turkish Grand Prix.

The season's Round 14 over 58 laps will be held on Sunday at the Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.3-kilometre track.

The qualifying round will kick off at 1200 GMT on Saturday, while the race will start at 1010 GMT on Sunday behind closed doors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Having won nine races this season, Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton sits at the top of the drivers' standings with 282 points and is seeking the seventh Formula 1 title of his career in Istanbul.

Mercedes already won the constructors' championship for the seventh time in a row ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix.

Two billion people

Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said on Friday that Formula 1 was of great importance both in promoting the country and the city of Istanbul.

"The race is being aired by 250 broadcasters. This will be an event that reaches about 2 billion people," Karaismailoglu told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

2020 driver standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 282

RECOMMENDED

2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 197

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 162

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia): 95

5. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 85

2020 constructor standings:

1. Mercedes: 479

2. Red Bull-Honda: 226

3. Renault: 135

4. McLaren Renault: 134

5. Racing Point: 134

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'