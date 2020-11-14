Sierra Leone have come from four goals down to hold Nigeria to a 4-4 draw in a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benin City as the preliminaries for the 2022 finals continues.

Tunisia kept their 100 percent record in the qualifiers with a 1-0 home victory over Tanzania, while Morocco's Hakim Ziyech scored twice as they beat Central African Republic 4-1 but South Africa struggled before winning 2-0 at home to Sao Tome e Principe.

Nigeria raced into a 4-0 lead inside the first half-hour as Alex Iwobi scored twice, the first in the fourth minute, and Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze added two more.

But Kwame Quee pulled one back for Sierra Leone four minutes before the break after which the visitors staged a remarkable recovery with Alhaji Kamara scoring twice in between Mustapha Bundu's effort – all in the final 18 minutes – to draw.

Angry fans demonstrated outside the stadium after the game forcing Nigeria’s team to spend several hours in their changing room before being able to leave.

Penalties proved decisive

Nigeria remain top of Group L with seven points from three games while Sierra Leone moved off the bottom on two.