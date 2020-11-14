Australian singer Kylie Minogue has made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts.

Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.

"That sounds crazy to me. I'm 52 years old," Minogue told Reuters on Friday of the five-decade record - an accolade she now shares with Bruce Springsteen - before it was announced.

"Disco", in which she revisits her dance music roots, also marks Minogue's eighth UK number one album, taking her one ahead of Cliff Richard, Elton John and George Michael with seven apiece.

'No tricks'

Speaking about the power of pop, Minogue said it can be a marker for people's lives.