Al Qaeda's second-in-command, Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah was killed by Israeli agents in a secret operation carried out in Tehran, according to a New York Times report that Iran rejects as "made up.".

The Israeli operatives who killed the al Qaeda leader were acting at the behest of the United States, the Times report cited intelligence officials on Friday.

Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al Masri, was gunned down by two men on a motorcycle in the streets of Tehran on August 7, the Times reported.

The killing of Masri, who was seen as a likely successor to al Qaeda’s current leader, Ayman al Zawahiri, was kept secret until now, the newspaper said. The report had further said that al Qaeda has not announced his death, Iranian officials have covered it up and no government has publicly claimed responsibility.

Iran denies 'made-up' report

Denying the report, Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement later on Saturday that there were no al Qaeda "terrorists" on Iranian soil.

"From time to time, Washington and Tel Aviv try to tie Iran to such groups by lying and leaking made-up information to the media in order to avoid responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region," the ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

A US official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, declined to confirm any details of the Times’ story or say whether there was any US involvement. The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.