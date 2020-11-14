Donald Trump has said that "time will tell" if he remains president, in a momentary slip of his unprecedented refusal to concede his election defeat and help Democrat Joe Biden prepare to take power.

In his first public address, after being declared the loser of the November 3 election, the US president touted medical breakthroughs that happened under his watch but said he remained firmly against new lockdowns.

"Ideally we won't go to a lockdown," he said. "I will not go. This administration will not be going to a lockdown.

"Hopefully, the, the whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown," Trump said.

The remarks were Trump's first since November 5, when he falsely claimed to have won and said the election was "rigged" against him.

US networks projected on Friday that Biden won the state of Georgia, giving him 306 votes in the Electoral College that determines the White House winner.

Rosy update

Trump offered a rosy update on the race for a vaccine for the resurgent coronavirus.

As the nation sets records for confirmed cases of Covid-19, and as hospitalisations near critical levels and fatalities climb to the highest levels since the spring, he said a vaccine would ship in “a matter of weeks" to vulnerable populations, though the Food and Drug Administration has not yet been asked to grant the necessary emergency approvals.

Public health experts worry that Trump’s refusal to take aggressive action on the pandemic or to coordinate with the Biden team during the final two months of his presidency will only worsen the effects of the virus and hinder the nation’s ability to swiftly distribute a vaccine next year.

No lockdown

As states impose new restrictions in the face of rising caseloads, Trump said there will be no lockdown but asked all Americans to remain “vigilant."

Biden, for his part, has not endorsed a nationwide shutdown, but he appealed for Trump to take “urgent action” to curtail the spread of the virus. “The crisis does not respect dates on the calendar, it is accelerating right now,” he said in a statement Friday.

The incumbent US president predicted a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which the companies have said is 90 percent effective in trials so far, would receive emergency approval "extremely soon."

"The vaccine will be distributed to frontline workers, the elderly, and high-risk Americans immediately, it will be a matter of weeks," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding it would be available to the "entire general population" as soon as April.

In fact, there’s no guarantee that Pfizer’s shot, the front-runner, will get rapid authorisation for emergency use.

Even if it does, there’s no information yet indicating if the vaccine works in older adults or just younger, healthier adults.

Nor does Pfizer have a large commercial stockpile already poised to ship; initial batches of shots would be small and targeted to certain still-to-be-determined populations.

Trump took no questions Friday from reporters. He hasn’t answered questions since before Election Day.

Meanwhile, his campaign prediction that the US was “rounding the turn” on the pandemic has met a harsh reality, with his own White House becoming the focus of yet another outbreak.