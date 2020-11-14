Amnesty International has said that the French government is not the champion of free speech that it likes to think it is.

"French government’s rhetoric on free speech is not enough to conceal its own shameless hypocrisy," the UK-based organisation said in its report published on Thursday.

"Freedom of expression means nothing unless it applies to everyone. The government’s free speech campaign should not be used for covering up the measures that put people at risk of human rights abuses including torture."

Samuel Paty's killing

The report said the way President Emmanuel Macron and his government responded to the killing of Samuel Paty, a French teacher who showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a class, negates their claims of being supporters of free speech.

In response to the horrific incident, "the French government doubled down on their perpetual smear campaign against French Muslims, and launched their own attack on freedom of expression".

The report cited the example of French police interviewing four 10-year-old children for hours on suspicion of "apology of terrorism" as they had apparently questioned Paty’s choice to show the cartoons, the report said.

It argues that those who do not agree with publishing the cartoons also have the right to voice their concerns.

The right to freedom of expression also protects the ability to criticise the choice to depict religions in ways that may be perceived as stereotypical or offensive.

Being opposed to the cartoons does not make one a "separatist", a bigot or an "Islamist".

Suppression of Muslim freedom of expression

The Amnesty report pointed out that while the right to express opinion or views, that may be perceived as offending religious beliefs, is strenuously defended in France, Muslims’ freedoms of expression and religion usually receive scant attention in the European nation under the disguise of Republican universalism.

In the name of secularism, Muslims in France cannot wear religious symbols or dress in schools or in public sector jobs, the report highlighted.

No difference between 'radical' and 'devout' Muslims

The murder of Samuel Paty has also prompted actions by the French authorities which recall the state of emergency that followed the 2015 Paris attacks.

Beginning in 2015, parliament-approved exceptional measures under the state of emergency led to thousands of abusive and discriminatory raids and house arrest targeting Muslims.

In a disturbing sign of history repeating itself, the French government is now in the process of dissolving organisations and closing mosques, on the basis of the ambiguous concept of "radicalisation".

Throughout the state of emergency, "radicalisation" was often used as a euphemism for "devout Muslim".

Action against anti-Islamophobia