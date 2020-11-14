Thousands of people have protested in Bangkok in the latest in months of demonstrations that have also called for reforms to Thailand’s powerful monarchy.

A few kilometres away, thousands of royalists gathered in yellow shirts and waved Thai flags as they waited to greet King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was expected to attend a local event.

The initial focus of protests that began in July was to seek the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.

“Not only is he incompetent, he also lacks legitimacy,” activist Sombat Boonngamanong said from loudspeakers on the back of a truck wearing a pirate hat. “Thailand has not progressed because of Prayuth.”

READ MORE:Thai protesters urge king to begin dialogue

Some 2,500 protesters gathered at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, according to police, putting on songs and dances mocking the government.

Prayuth’s government holds the majority in parliament because his junta picked the entire upper house before an election last year that opponents say was designed to keep him in power. He says the vote was fair.

5,100 troops deployed

Police said they would not use violence to crack down on demonstrators and deployed 5,100 troops to maintain order.

But last week thousands were met with water cannons when they marched to the Grand Palace to demand curbs to the monarchy’s power.