November 14, 2020:

Italy reports 544 fatalities

Italy has registered 37,255 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, down from 40,902 on Friday.

The ministry also reported 544 Covid-related deaths, down from 550 the day before.

There were 227,695 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 254,908.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Saturday, reporting 8,129 new cases against 10,634 on Friday.

Seven die at Covid-19 intensive care unit fire in Romania

Romanian officials say seven people have died in a fire at a hospital intensive care ward where Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment.

The emergency services spokesperson for Romania's northern Neamt County, Irina Popa, said the fire on Saturday affected two rooms housing 16 ICU patients before it was put out.

She says it is believed the people killed "were infected with Covid-19" and the fire was put out.

Popa says an eighth patient was in serious condition from the fire and a staff member received serious injuries.

No other information is immediately available

Deaths rise sharply in France

The number of confirmed new Covid-19 cases and deaths in France rose sharply in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry data published on Saturday.

France registered 32,095 new Covid-19 cases over the previous 24 hours to reach a total of 1,954,599. Deaths in rose by 359 over the previous24 hours to reach a total of 44,246 so far.

Turkey reports 3,116 more patients

Turkey registered 3,116 more Covid-19 patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released.

The country's overall count now stands at 411,055, the data showed on Saturday.

A total of 2,298 more patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 351,102, while the death toll rose by 92 to reach 11,418.

Over 150,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, raising the total to over 16 million.

The number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 3,423, with 4.2 percent this week suffering from pneumonia.

UK sees 26,860 new cases, 462 deaths

Britain reported 26,860 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, down from 27,301 on Friday and the lowest number since Wednesday.

The daily number of new deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test rose to 462 from 376 on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 51,766.

Austria planning three-week lockdown from Tuesday

Austria is planning to switch from its current night-time curfew and partial shutdown to a full lockdown from Tuesday until Sunday December 6 inclusive, a draft and summary of the government decree seen by Reuters showed.

The 8 pm to 6 am curfew will move to an all-day lockdown and non-essential shops will close, the texts said.

Secondary schools have already switched to distance learning, but schools for younger ages that are still open will do the same while providing childcare when necessary.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is due to hold a news conference outlining new restrictions in the face of surging infections at 4:30 pm.

Greece tightens lockdown, shuts primary schools

Greek authorities have announced the closure of nurseries and primary schools until the end of November, tightening a nationwide lockdown after a spike in cases.

A gradual increase in infections since early October has forced authorities to reimpose restrictions and order a second nationwide lockdown, which expires at the end of November and includes a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am.

The government tightened the measures further, closing primary schools and nurseries from Monday for two weeks until the end of the lockdown period. Distance learning has already been implemented in secondary schools and universities.

Greece registered 3,038 new coronavirus cases on Friday. On Thursday it recorded 3,316 new infections and 50 deaths, the highest daily tolls recorded during the pandemic so far.

Malaysia reports 1,114 new cases with two new deaths

Malaysia has reported 1,114 new cases, raising the total to 46,209 infections.

The health ministry also recorded two new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 306.

Russia reports record daily increase in new cases

Russia has reported a record daily increase of 22,702 new coronavirus infections, taking the national tally to 1,903,253.

Authorities also reported 391 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 32,834.

Poland reports record high 548 deaths

Poland reported a record high 548 new deaths, the health ministry said, taking the country's total above 10,000.

Poland reported 25,571 new cases, lower than a record 27,875 recorded on November 7.

The health ministry said that as of Saturday, patients occupied 22,320 hospital beds and were using 2,126 ventilators, out of 35,182 and 2,805 available, respectively.

Germany to prioritise vaccinations in care homes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said nursing home workers and the people they are caring for will be among the first to get access to vaccines.

Merkel said in her weekly video address that staff and residents of nursing homes will “receive priority” as soon as a vaccine is available.

Almost 1 million people in Germany live in nursing and care homes. The country is seeking to buy 100 million doses of a vaccine being developed by German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and US partner Pfizer.

Germany’s disease control agency reported a further 22,461 confirmed cases in the 24 hours to Saturday, as well as 178 additional deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has recorded 773,556 confirmed cases and 12,378 deaths.

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new cases, deaths rise by 171

The Czech Republic has reported 7,357 new cases as daily infections continued to hold below recent peaks after weeks of tightened measures to combat the spread, Health Ministry data showed.