Britain's Lewis Hamilton has taken a record-equalling seventh world championship and has become Formula One's most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven titles in style, lapping sole title rival and team-mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare Sunday afternoon for the spinning Finn.

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions, and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.

Race held in Istanbul