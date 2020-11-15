An opposition leader in Armenia has been arrested and accused of preparing to kill the prime minister, adding to the political turmoil created by a ceasefire deal with neighbouring Azerbaijan.

Artur Vanetsyan, head of the centre-right Homeland Party, was arrested on Saturday after being summoned to the headquarters of the Armenian security forces, his lawyers Lusine Sahakyan and Ervand Varosyan said.

They called the detention a "persecution" and denied the allegations against their client – that he was preparing to seize power after the murder of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan has faced violent street protests and fierce criticism from Armenia's political opposition since he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan to end fighting over the occupied Karabakh which erupted in September.

2,000 Russian troops deployed

Armenia faced heavy losses by technologically superior Azerbaijani troops and Pashinyan agreed to cede large parts of the area to Azerbaijan in order to bring an end to the hostilities.

The ceasefire halted military action in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians.

Under the agreement, 2,000 Russian peacekeeping troops are being deployed to the region.

