Gunmen have killed at least 34 people in a "gruesome" attack on a passenger bus in western Ethiopia, a part of the country that has recently seen a spate of deadly assaults on civilians.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a statement on Sunday that "the estimated number of casualties, currently at 34, is likely to rise" from the attack which occurred Saturday night in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

A spokesman for the commission, an independent government body, confirmed that the casualties were all deaths.

The EHRC statement said the bus attack occurred in the Debate administrative area, and that "there are reports of similar attacks" in three other areas, as well as "of persons who have fled to seek shelter".

Violence in Benishangul-Gumuz

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has provided scant information on recent violence in Benishangul-Gumuz, particularly in Metekel zone, where Debate is located.

Twelve people were killed in an attack in the zone in October, while 15 died in a similar attack in late September.

Addressing lawmakers in October, Abiy said fighters responsible for the killings were receiving training and shelter in neighbouring Sudan and that Khartoum's assistance was needed to stabilise the area.