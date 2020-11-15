Peru's interim president Manuel Merino has resigned after a violent crackdown on protests that left at least three people dead followed by an exodus of his cabinet members.

"I want to let the whole country know that I'm resigning," Merino said in a televised address on Sunday, sparking wild street celebrations in the capital Lima after protests against his rule.

Merino stepped down immediately after Peru's head of Congress, Luis Valdez, said that all of the legislature's political parties had agreed to ask for the "immediate" resignation of Merino in an emergency Congress session.

Valdez said the legislature would begin an impeachment process if Merino did not resign.

The meeting of the leaders of the nine parties in Congress was called by Valdez, who said the situation in Peru had become "untenable" after the police crackdown.

Police crackdown criticised

Thousands took to the streets in days of protests against Merino following the ouster of his popular predecessor Martin Vizcarra, who was impeached on corruption allegations on Monday.

Three protesters were killed during a massive and peaceful march in Lima, which was violently repressed by police firing shotgun pellets and tear gas.

"I just found out about the third death" in the protests, said the Archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo, deploring the police crackdown in a statement to state television.

Police reported two deaths, while the National Human Rights Coordinator indicated it was investigating whether there were four.