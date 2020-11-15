November 15, 2020:

Coronavirus emerged in Italy earlier than thought – study

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute (INT) of the Italian city of Milan has shown, signalling that Covid-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.

The World Health Organization has said the new coronavirus and Covid-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, in central China, in December.

Italy's first Covid-19 patient was detected on February 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy.

But the Italian researchers' findings, published by the INT's scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11,6 percent of 959 healthy volunteers enrolled in a lung cancer screening trial between September 2019 and March 2020, had developed coronavirus antibodies well before February.

A further specific SARS-CoV-2 antibodies test was carried out by the University of Siena for the same research titled "Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy".

It showed that four cases dated back to the first week of October were also positive for antibodies neutralising the virus, meaning they had got infected in September, Giovanni Apolone, a co-author of the study, told Reuters.

"This is the main finding: people with no symptoms not only were positive after the serological tests but had also antibodies able to kill the virus," Apolone said.

"It means that the new coronavirus can circulate among the population for long and with a low rate of lethality not because it is disappearing but only to surge again," he added.

France records 27,228 new cases, 302 more deaths

France has registered 27,228 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and a further 302 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, although there were signs of a fall in the rate of new cases.

France has now recorded 1,981,827 confirmed Covid-19 cases in all, while 44,548 people have died from the virus - the seventh-highest death toll in the world.

Nevertheless, the data marked a slight decrease compared with the previous day's Covid-19 figures in terms of new confirmed cases and deaths.

France is in the middle of its second, national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, following its March-May shutdown.

President Emmanuel Macron's government has set a December 1 deadline for this lockdown, although the government has said it could extend it beyond that if it feels the numbers are not falling fast enough.

With banners reading “Let us Pray” and “We Want Mass,” Catholic protesters held scattered demonstrations around France to demand that authorities relax virus lockdown measures to allow religious services.

In the western city of Nantes, hundreds gathered in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary, some kneeling on the rain-soaked pavement, according to local broadcaster France Bleu. Similar gatherings were reported or planned in the eastern city of Strasbourg, in Bordeaux in the southwest, and outside the Saint-Louis Cathedral in Versailles.

Turkey reports 3,223 more patients

Turkey has registered 3,223 more Covid-19 patients over the past 24 hours, according to figures by the Health Ministry. The country's overall Covid-19 count now stands at 414,278 cases, the data showed.

As many as 2,561 more patients also recovered during this period, bringing the tally to 353,663, while the death toll rose by 89 to reach 11,507.

Nearly 142,500 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 16.1 million.

The number of patients in critical condition is 3,439.

UK reports 24,962 new cases, 168 deaths

Britain has reported 24,962 new cases of coronavirus.

The daily number of new deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test fell to 168 from 462 on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 51,934.

Italy reports 33,979 new cases, 546 deaths

Italy has registered 33,979 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said, down from 37,255 on Saturday.

The ministry also reported 546 Covid-related deaths, from 544 the day before.

There were 195,275 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 227,695.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Sunday, reporting 8,060 new cases against 8,129 on Saturday.

Iran reports record single-day rise of 12,543 new cases

New coronavirus infections in Iran have risen by 12,543 during the past 24 hours, a record high, taking the cumulative total to 762,068, the health ministry said.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 459 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle East's worst-hit country to 41,493.

Malaysia reports 1,208 new cases with three new deaths

Malaysia has reported 1,208 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 47,417 infections.

The health ministry also recorded three new fatalities, raising the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 309.

Indonesia reports 4,106 new cases, 63 new deaths

Indonesia reports 4,106 new coronavirus infections, taking country's total caseload to 467,113, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

It also recorded 63 more deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 15,211. As of Sunday, 391,991 people have recovered from the virus in Indonesia.

Russia reports 22,572 new casesRussia has reported a daily increase of 22,572 new coronavirus infections, taking the national tally to 1,925,825.