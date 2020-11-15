Azerbaijan has agreed to extend the deadline for Armenians to withdraw from the Kalbajar district as part of a Russian brokered ceasefire deal to end weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Azerbaijan agreed to prolong the deadline for the withdrawal from Kalbajar of Armenian armed forces and of illegal Armenian settlers until November 25," President Ilham Aliyev's foreign policy adviser, Hikmet Hajiyev, said on Sunday.

Hajiyev said through Russia, Yerevan asked for more time to leave the district it occupied in 1993.

"By displaying humanity," Azerbaijan accepted the request to leave the region, which was under occupation for 27 years, he said.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the only road in that direction, Zod-Varnenis, is narrow, he said, adding that taking these conditions into consideration, Azerbaijan gave Armenia more time to evacuate its civilians.

Baku promises to protect churches

The president of Azerbaijan has promised that Christian churches will be protected when the strongly Muslim country takes possession of areas formerly controlled by Armenians.

President Aliyev's office said he made the promise in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is deploying peacekeeping forces in the areas under an agreement that ended six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the South Caucasian region.

Armenians vacating Kalbajar

Residents of the Kalbajar district in Azerbaijan that was controlled by Armenian militants for decades began a mass exodus of the mountainous province in the days leading up to the official withdrawal day.

AFP journalists saw fleeing residents pile furniture and kitchenware into vehicles before leaving for Armenia.

Thick plumes of smoke were rising over the valley near the village of Cherektar after residents set their homes on fire preferring to leave devastation in their wake and homes that would be uninhabitable by Azerbaijanis.

Russian peacekeeping

Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed this week to Nagorno-Karabakh where they set up checkpoints and positions in the region's administrative centre, Khankendi [or Stepanakert]