Ethiopia has said its federal forces have liberated a town in the northern Tigray region, where it accused local leaders of taking 10,000 prisoners with them from the town as they fled.

"As the TPLF (Tigray's ruling party) militia were defeated in Alamata, they fled taking along around 10,000 prisoners," the government's taskforce said on Twitter.

There was no immediate comment from Tigray's leaders on the events in Alamata, a town near the border with Amhara regional state, about 120 km (75 miles) from Tigray's capital Mekelle.

Earlier on Saturday, Tigray forces had fired rockets into neighbouring Eritrea, escalating a 13-day conflict which has killed hundreds on both sides, and threatens to destabilise other parts of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.

With access restricted and most communications down in Tigray, Reuters could not independently verify assertions made by all sides.

The US State Department's top diplomat for Africa, Tibor Nagy, denounced the attacks by Tigrayan forces on Eritrea, calling them "efforts to internationalise the conflict" in Tigray.

Debretsion Gebremichael, Tigray's regional president, has accused Eritrea of sending tanks and thousands of troops into his region in support of the Ethiopian government's offensive.