India has denied allegations by its arch-rival Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund terrorist groups on Pakistani soil, with a foreign ministry spokesman dismissing them as "fabricated" and "figments of imagination".

"This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan's tactics," India's foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement late on Sunday.

Srivastava added that Pakistan itself funds militants – an allegation Islamabad also denies.

Pakistan's foreign minister said on Saturday the country would present its evidence to the United Nations and other international bodies.

India 'sabotaging' Chinese projects

Both sides have long accused each other of equipping insurgents, but Saturday's announcement by Pakistan's foreign minister and military at a news conference in the capital Islamabad provided a heightened level of detail and specific accusations.

They said they had obtained documents that showed New Delhi had met with and funded members of the Pakistani Taliban, as well as Baloch terror groups from the southern province of Balochistan who have claimed responsibility for attacks on Chinese interests as part of an effort to sabotage China's $65 billion Belt and Road investment plan in Pakistan.

Pakistan: India's RAW financing troubles

The Pakistani civilian and military leaders said that India's Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency was operating a network of agents and training camps through its diplomatic missions in Afghanistan who were financing, training, and equipping militants operating inside Pakistan.

Pakistan also presented some of the dossier's evidence purporting to show India's involvement in attacks within Pakistan, including bank receipts showing funding and photos showing alleged perpetrators of attacks inside the Indian consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.