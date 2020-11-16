A shop in Japan has deployed a robot to check if customers are wearing face masks, as the country prepares for another wave of Covid-19 infections.

Robovie, developed by the Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International (ATR) in Kyoto, uses lasers to measure social distancing and politely asks shoppers to cover up and guides them around the store.

ATR envisions that it will be used to replace staff in stores and help reduce contact between people amid the pandemic.

Fears of a third wave of infections appear to be gathering momentum in the country after a record 1,660 new cases were logged last Thursday.

The trial began last week at the merchandise store for professional football club Cerezo Osaka and will run until the end of the month with the possibility of being extended.

The robot clerk is programmed to carry out two functions – to respond to customer requests, such as guiding customers who are looking for products, and to provide a “warning service” that calls attention from the robot and alerts a customer that is performing an “unsuitable action,” such as forgetting to wear a mask or not maintaining a safe social distance when queuing.

Equipped with the store’s layout beforehand, the robot packs a camera and sensors to track customer movements and measures spatial information using laser beams as it patrols.

In a statement on the initiative, ATR said that they have been conducting research and development toward the “realisation of a symbiotic society between humans and robots,” in which “robots blend into people’s daily lives” and provide various customer-related services.

“Demonstration experiments of a clerk robot that simultaneously provides customer service and alert service while moving in a small environment such as inside a store is the most advanced attempt in the world,” ATR added.

They hope that if the trial is successful, further enhancements will be made to accelerate service robot development in the near future.