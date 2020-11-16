Organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), the 24th Istanbul Theatre Festival began on November 14, 2020 with the opening performance ‘Diagonale Ascendante’.

Performed by the Retouramont ensemble from France, with the choreography of Fabrice Guillot, dancers Nathalie Tedesco and Fanny Gombert scaled the facade of Yapi Kredi Bomontiada. The performance was free of charge and can be viewed online starting November 21, 2020 at 8 pm local time until November 28, 2020 at IKSV’s YouTube channel.

The 24th Istanbul Theatre Festival will continue through to December 1, 2020 on multiple local stages. It will also broadcast a limited number of performances online, which will be accessible via the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) website. The opening ceremony was held online due to the pandemic.

IKSV Chairman of the Board Bulent Eczacibasi said “Since March, we have remembered how much we need culture and the arts in our most difficult times. We’ve seen how irreplaceable exhibitions, plays, films, classical and contemporary music activities are for mental and emotional well being of humans. IKSV, an not-for-profit cultural institution, kept on with its activities during this period to enhance our country’s development in culture and the arts, to support the production of culture and artists, to enrich our cultural life.” Thanking the festival sponsors Koc Holding Energy Group companies Aygaz, Opet and Tupras for their valuable contributions and all show sponsors as well as the artists and companies taking part in the festival, Eczacibasi wished everyone a pleasant festival period.

Koc Holding Energy Group President Yagiz Eyuboglu said “In these unsettling times that have the Covid-19 pandemic affecting our work and social life deeply, art becomes one of the elements we need the most, bringing us hope and inspiration for a better future.”

Eyuboglu added that “as the Koc Group, with the hope and inspiration we receive from art, we are proud to serve the vision for a better world, and congratulate the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts once more for being a meeting point for society and art and for having created an enormous art universe for all of us.”

Istanbul Theatre Festival Director Leman Yilmaz said in her speech that “the 24th Istanbul Theatre Festival was prepared with a varied and rich programme comprising physical viewings and online screenings. It is no small feat to bring such a programme to life these days. In that respect, I thank all our sponsors and our supporting institutions who stood by us and did not spare any help.”

The opening ceremony ended after the recipients of this year’s Honorary Awards commented on their awards: Belgian director Ivo van Hove; dancer, choreographer Geyvan McMillen and director Isil Kasapoglu.