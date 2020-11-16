For nearly five months, both the US and the World have been discussing the US presidential election. All eyes have been focused on President Trump as everyone is waiting to see whether he will accept defeat and help President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

While Biden has increased his popular vote share to 78 million and the number of delegates to 306, we can see that Trump's legal war does not seem realistic, especially after Biden won Georgia and Pennsylvania, which are critical states.

In addition, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), operating under the US Department of Homeland Security, made an official statement describing "the elections held on November 3 as the most reliable elections in US history."

The majority of people in Turkey believe Turkey-US relations will be no better with Biden in office. However, all of the issues stemming from Trump's term still exist and have not been resolved yet.

When President-elect Biden takes office on January 20, we should not expect him to move against Turkey right away. President-elect Biden and his foreign policy team will not break ties with Ankara due to Turkey’s NATO membership and its strategic position. Both NATO allies might seek better communication avenues to solve their issues through diplomacy.

Among Biden's priorities, number one is the fight against Covid-19. With the number of daily deaths reaching 1,100 and daily case numbers reaching 130,000, the US is well into the second wave.

In fact, several cities have reinstated the "Stay-At-Home" rule. Biden has already started working by establishing a scientific committee consisting of 13 members. Naturally, even though Trump is not happy, he has added good news about the vaccine as a plus for his administration.

The second issue related to Covid-19 will be recovering the economy. Even though the rate of unemployment has gone down by 6.9 percent, there is a sense of confidence that this rate will rise again. Biden is expected to ask Congress to start working on a new stimulus package urgently.

The area of priority is polarisation and race relations. The US under a Trump administration has been a deeply polarised place exacerbated further by Donald Trump's divisive statements and the killing of George Floyd. Biden, on the other hand, has signalled that he wants to unify the country.

Biden will most certainly undo Trump's policies on a lot of these issues, especially with regards to healthcare, immigration, and education. However, a Republican majority in the Senate will cripple Biden.

The bottom line is that Biden has a lot on his plate and Turkey is not high on that list of priorities.