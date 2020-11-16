A strategic border crossing called Guerguerat, which is located in the buffer zone between Rabat and the rebel group Polisario Front-controlled territories in Western Sahara, has recently appeared to have some unusual military activity.

Between 1976 and 1991, the Polisario Front fought with both Morocco and Mauritania for Western Sahara's independence. The group named the disputed region as the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) after Mauritania left it in 1979.

Since 1991, a UN-monitored ceasefire has survived in the region with minor intermittent violations.

But with recent clashes close to the Guerguarat crossing, which is also a border gate connecting Morocco and Mauritania through a highway, a crucial road for Rabat’s trade with the rest of Africa, relative peace might come to an end.

Moroccan troops launched an operation on Friday after some members of the Polisario Front were accused of blocking the busy highway, preventing many vehicles from moving, leading to skirmishes between government forces and SADR armed groups.

As the Moroccan government continued its operation, the Polisario Front’s leader, Brahim Ghali, "declared war" against Rabat on Friday, activating "the resumption of armed actions in order to protect the inalienable rights of our people".

But the Moroccan foreign ministry denies any violation of the ceasefire.

"Morocco remains firmly attached to the preservation of the ceasefire, noting that the operation carried out by the Royal Armed Forces aims precisely to consolidate the ceasefire by preventing the recurrence of such serious and inadmissible acts that violate the military agreement and threaten regional security and stability," said a foreign ministry statement, referring to alleged Polisario blocking of the road at the Guerguerat border crossing.

While escalating tensions worry a wide spectrum of different political forces across north Africa and southern Europe, experts do not expect any sudden ignition of war.

“All possibilities remain, but the reality of the situation indicates that the immediate political and economic changes that favor the Maghreb region (north Africa) do not encourage any of the parties to the conflict to embark on an adventure of unknown consequences,” wrote Hassan al Rashidi, a Doha-based Moroccan expert.

Polisario Front’s increasing isolation

The Polisario Front, which is backed by Algeria, has appeared to have considerable support in the region since its fight against the Spanish colonisation in the 1970s. But the Moroccan government built an expensive 2,700-kilometre-long wall in the Sahara in the 1980s, through which Rabat is effectively able to control nearly 80 percent of the contested region.