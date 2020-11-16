The rebel group Polisario Front has said the conflict in Western Sahara would only end when Morocco ends its "occupation" of the disputed territory.

"The end of the war is now linked to the end of the illegal occupation of parts of the territory of the Sahrawi Republic," said senior Polisario official Mohamed Salem Ould Salek.

"The war only started as a consequence of Morocco's aggression and action in Guerguerat," said Ould Salek, who is foreign minister of the Polisario-declared Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

Polisario Front said that intense fighting was continuing along the 2,700-kilometre Moroccan wall of defence that cuts through Western Sahara.

Morocco launched a military operation on Friday to reopen a key highway at the Guerguerat border crossing between the territory and Mauritania that it said had been blocked by the Polisario rebels.

The Algerian-backed Polisario, which does not recognise the existence of the road, responded by declaring the end of an almost three-decade UN-supervised ceasefire in Western Sahara.

Morocco says committed to truce

But on Monday Ould Salek called for the full implementation of the 1991 ceasefire as a condition for a stop to the hostilities.

He was referring to a referendum on self-determination set out in the ceasefire deal that the Polisario has been constantly demanding over the past 30 years.

The vote has been repeatedly postponed due to disputes between Rabat and the Polisario over voter rolls and the question to be put on the ballot.

Morocco says it is still committed to the ceasefire.

Firefighting

Meanwhile, the Moroccan official news agency MAP said late on Sunday that Rabat's military had responded to fire by the Polisario Front along the UN-patrolled buffer zone.