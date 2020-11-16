November 16, 2020:

Italy reports 27,354 new infections and 504 deaths

Italy has registered 27,354 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said, down from 33,979 the day before, with the fall reflecting the usual drop in the number of swabs conducted on Sundays.

The ministry also reported 504 Covid-19 deaths, down from 546 the previous day.

There were 152,663 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 195,275.

WHO on Moderna news: no time for complacency

The World Health Organization chief has hailed "encouraging" news about Covid-19 vaccines but voiced serious concern about surging cases in many countries and insisted that complacency was not an option.

"This is no time for complacency," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press briefing.

"This is a dangerous virus, which can attack every system in the body. Those countries that are letting the virus run unchecked are playing with fire," he said.

Turkey reports 3,316 more patients

Turkey has registered 3,316 more Covid-19 patients over the past 24 hours, according to figures by the Health Ministry.

The country's overall coronavirus count now stands at 417,594 patients.

As many as 2,712 patients also recovered during this period, pushing the tally to 356,375, while the death toll rose by 94 to reach 11,601.

Some 151,516 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to over 16.3 million.

A total of 3,610 patients are in critical condition.

Israel in talks with Russia over Sputnik V vaccine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin about buying Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19.

"An hour ago I spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the possibility of purchasing an option on the vaccine Sputnik-V," Netanyahu told reporters.

"We will discuss this in the coming days."

Thousands suffering from long Covid – UK minister

Many thousands of people in Britain are suffering from "long Covid", ongoing illness after contracting the coronavirus, Health Minister Matt Hancock has said.

"We've already seen the serious impact that long Covid can have on people's quality of life, even the fit and the young, symptoms like fatigue and breathlessness, muscle pain and neurological problems, long after they first had the virus," Hancock told a media conference.

"And we know that long Covid affects thousands of people, many thousands of people," he added, saying England would have a network of 40 clinics to deal with long Covid by the end of the month

Second vaccine shows early success in US tests

Moderna has announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was shown to be 94.5 percent effective according to early results from a clinical trial with more than 30,000 participants.

"This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent Covid-19 disease, including severe disease," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna's CEO.

Dr Stephen Hoge, Moderna's president, welcomed the "really important milestone" but said having similar results from two different companies is what's most reassuring.

"That should give us all hope that actually a vaccine is going to be able to stop this pandemic and hopefully get us back to our lives," Hoge told The Associated Press.

It won't be Moderna alone that solves this problem, he said. "It's going to require many vaccines," to meet the global demand, he added.

Pakistan's second wave of infections gathers momentum

Pakistan has recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections since July on each of the last four days as a second wave of the epidemic gathered momentum, data has showed.

There were 2,128 new cases registered, the fourth day that the daily increase has been above 2,000.

More than 7 percent of people tested on Sunday were found to have contracted the virus, compared with between 2 percent and 3 percent during most of the last four months.

After a peak of over 6,800 daily infections in June, the number fell to a low of 213 in August, and remained below 700 for most of the last three months.

The country has registered 359,032 cases in total and 7,160 deaths from the respiratory disease.

Malaysia reports 1,103 new cases, four deaths

Malaysia has reported 1,103 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 48,520.

The health ministry also recorded four new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 to 313.

UK's Johnson in quarantine but declares himself fit, working

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said is as “fit as a butcher’s dog” after being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days because he recently came in contact with someone who has since contracted coronavirus.

In a video message posted Monday on Twitter from his London apartment at Downing Street, Johnson said it didn’t matter that he has already endured Covid-19 and is “bursting with antibodies.”

The quarantine requirement comes at the start of a crucial week for Johnson’s Conservative government that includes discussions over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Johnson, who contracted the virus in April and spent three days in intensive care as his symptoms worsened, met with a small group of lawmakers for about a half-hour on Thursday, including one, Lee Anderson, who subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive.

Johnson was notified by the National Health Service’s Test and Trace system on Sunday and told he should self-isolate because of factors including the length of the meeting.

Indonesia reports 3,535 new infections, 85 deaths

Indonesia has reported 3,535 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number to 470,648, data from the country's health ministry website showed.

The data showed 85 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,296.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Southeast Asia.

Russia reports record high of 22,778 virus cases

Russia has reported a record high of 22,778 new infections, including 6,360 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,948,603.

Authorities also reported 303 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 33,489.

Philippines records 1,738 new cases, seven deaths

The Philippines' health ministry has reported 1,738 new infections and seven additional deaths, the lowest daily increase in casualties in nearly three months.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 409,574, while deaths had reached 7,839.

India records over 30,000 new cases

India has registered 30,548 new confirmed coronaviruses cases during the past 24 hours, the lowest in the last four months but amid growing concerns of the latest surge in the capital New Delhi.

The Health Ministry raised India’s tally to more than 8.84 million. It said the country was showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the last two months. The ministry also reported 435 deaths in the same period, driving total fatalities to 130,070.

India’s daily cases have seen a steady decline since the middle of September, but its capital New Delhi is battling the latest surge, recording more new cases than any other Indian state.