African leaders have attempted to kickstart some kind of mediation in Ethiopia's escalating internal conflict, two days after rocket strikes on Eritrea's capital highlighted risks that fighting could spread.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni held talks with Ethiopia's deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen on Monday, while former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo headed to Addis Ababa to make his bid for dialogue.

"A war in Ethiopia would give the entire continent a bad image," Museveni wrote on Twitter after meeting Demeke in the northern town of Gulu.

"There should be negotiations and the conflict stopped, lest it leads to unnecessary loss of lives and cripples the economy."

Kenya and Djibouti also urged a peaceful resolution and the opening of humanitarian corridors, while Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo went to Ethiopia.

The diplomatic push came as Ethiopia air force bombed sites in and around the Tigrayan capital Mekelle, according to diplomatic and military sources.

'Give us time'

Ethiopia sought to divert international pressure for mediation.

"We are saying 'Give us time'. It's not going to take until eternity ... it will be a short-lived operation," Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the government's Tigray crisis task force, told reporters.

"We have never asked Uganda or any other country to mediate," Redwan added after Uganda appealed for negotiations.

Ethiopia's air force dropped bombs in and around Mekelle, four diplomatic and military sources told Reuters news agency.

The sources had no word on casualties or damage. There was no immediate information from the Ethiopian government, but Tigrayan local authorities and TV said the bombing happened mid-morning.

Casualties, refugee numbers surge

Hundreds of people are reported to have been killed so far in the conflict in Africa's second-most populous country, some in a gruesome massacre documented last week by Amnesty International.

More than 25,000 Ethiopians have fled into Sudan, Sudanese officials say.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on November 4 he had ordered military operations in Tigray in a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud with the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The Nobel Committee that awarded Abiy the 2019 Peace Prize said on Monday it was "deeply concerned" about fighting in the country and appealed for de-escalation.

Nigeria envoy visits Addis Ababa

Nigeria's Obasanjo left for Addis Ababa to mediate in the crisis, his spokesman said.

"He is going there for mediation," said Kehinde Akinyemi