YPG/PKK releases more Daesh terrorists in northeastern Syria
YPG/PKK terrorist group releases 600 people from Al Hol camp in Syria where former Daesh members and their families have been living, report says
The terrorist organisation YPG/PKK released 212 families from the Al Hol camp, which it holds under occupation in northeastern Syria, and among those released are Daesh terrorists, reports AA. / AA
By Nurdan Erdogan
November 16, 2020

The YPG/PKK terrorist group on Monday allowed 212 families to leave the Al Hol refugee camp in the northeastern Al Hasakah province, Anadolu Agency has learnt.

About 600 people left the camp, which accommodates civilians and former Daesh members, according to local sources.

Those evacuated were residents of the eastern Deir Ezzor province, they added.

The YPG, which is the Syrian offshoot of the terrorist group PKK, released 290 Daesh terrorists and their families from the same camp last month.

The group established the camp in April 2017, which is known for its poor living conditions.

YPG/PKK terrorists released a ringleader of the Daesh terrorist organisation in Syria this week according to sources. The so-called “commander of public relations bureau,” Aid Abdulhamid al Deyri, was detained by the terror group two years ago.

The Daesh member was previously involved in several war crimes, sources said.

Previously, YPG/PKK released hundreds of Daesh members from camps in northeastern Syria.

According to UN figures, more than 70,000 defeated Daesh members and their families – 90% of whom are women and children – live in the temporary settlement that has a capacity of 10,000 only. The region is under YPG/PKK control.

The women and children concerned are living in very poor conditions which could rapidly deteriorate as winter arrives in the Al Hol camp in northeastern Syria, The Hague-based appeals court says.

It includes thousands of terrorists from nearly 50 countries, including Syria and Iraq.

Thousands have been killed while millions displaced since the 2011 crackdown of pro-democracy protesters by the Assad regime.

SOURCE:AA
