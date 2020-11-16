The YPG/PKK terrorist group on Monday allowed 212 families to leave the Al Hol refugee camp in the northeastern Al Hasakah province, Anadolu Agency has learnt.

About 600 people left the camp, which accommodates civilians and former Daesh members, according to local sources.

Those evacuated were residents of the eastern Deir Ezzor province, they added.

The YPG, which is the Syrian offshoot of the terrorist group PKK, released 290 Daesh terrorists and their families from the same camp last month.

The group established the camp in April 2017, which is known for its poor living conditions.

YPG/PKK terrorists released a ringleader of the Daesh terrorist organisation in Syria this week according to sources. The so-called “commander of public relations bureau,” Aid Abdulhamid al Deyri, was detained by the terror group two years ago.

The Daesh member was previously involved in several war crimes, sources said.