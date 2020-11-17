SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The linkup occurred 422 kilometres above Idaho.

“Oh, what a good voice to hear,” space station astronaut Kate Rubins called out when the Dragon's commander, Mike Hopkins, first made radio contact.

“We can’t wait to have you on board,” she added after the two spacecraft were latched together.

This is the second astronaut mission for SpaceX. But it’s the first time Elon Musk’s company delivered a crew for a full half-year station stay. The two-pilot test flight earlier this year lasted two months.

Six-moth mission

The three Americans and one Japanese astronaut will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive on another Dragon in April. And so it will go, with SpaceX, and eventually Boeing, transporting astronauts to and from the station for NASA.

This regular taxi service got underway with Sunday night's launch.

Hopkins and his crew, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi, join two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan.

Glover is the first African-American to move in for a long haul. A space newcomer, Glover was presented his gold astronaut pin Monday.