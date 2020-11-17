A "full-scale humanitarian crisis" is unfolding in Ethiopia, the United Nations refugee agency says, with more than 27,000 now having fledheavy fighting to Sudan.

Babar Baloch, spokesman of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, also told a Geneva news briefing: "UNHCR is onstand-by to provide assistance in Tigray when access and security allow".

Meanwhile, the local leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region said on Tuesday that battles were still ongoing round the southern town of Alamata which federal troops said they seized the previous day.

"Yes, there is fighting around Alamata," Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters by text in a possible indication that the Ethiopian government's push to take Tigray was not advancing as fast as it had indicated.

Redwan Hussein, spokesman of the government's task force for the Tigray crisis, could not be immediately reached for comment.

READ MORE: Ethiopia's Tigray region fires missiles into neighbouring Eritrea

Ethiopia freezes bank accounts

Ethiopia has frozen the bank accounts of 34 institutions of the TPLF which governs the rebellious northern region,state-affiliated Fana TV said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the federal government, which launched a military offensive in Tigray two weeks ago, nor reaction from the TPLF to the Fana report which cited the attorney general and named construction, trading, engineering, printing, electrical and bus companies among those affected.

‘Precision’ air strikes

Earlier in the day the government said that Ethiopia's National Defense Forces carried out "precision led and surgical air operations" outside of Tigray's capital Makelle amid a near two-week long conflict with defiant local leaders.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also said on Tuesday that a three-day surrender ultimatum issued to Tigray special forces and their allied militia was over.

"Following the expiration of this deadline, the final critical act of law enforcement will be done in the coming days," Abiy wrote on Facebook.

There was no immediate comment from Tigray's leaders.

UN says over 25,300 fleeing Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s growing conflict has resulted in more than 25,300 refugees fleeing the Tigray region into Sudan, the UN refugee agency said Monday, as fighting spilled beyond Ethiopia’s borders and threatened to inflame the Horn of Africa region.

More than 5,000 refugees arrived in Sudan’s border provinces of Kassala and al Qadarif on Sunday, the highest single-day number of arrivals since the start of the conflict in Tigray earlier this month, the UNHCR said.

Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on November 4 a military offensive against the regional government in Tigray in response to an attack by Tigray forces.

Each government regards the other as illegal after a months-long falling out as Abiy marginalised the once-dominant Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Abiy's government on Monday again refused international pleas for dialogue and asked for more time. “Mediation at this point will only incentivise impunity,” senior official Redwan Hussein told reporters, even as the leaders of Uganda and Kenya urged the warring sides to find a peaceful end to the political and humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE: African leaders press Ethiopia for peace talks over Tigray

'Receive and reintegrate'