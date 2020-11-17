TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey outlines structural reforms to improve investment climate
Turkish economy expected to expand by 0.3 percent in 2020 in line with reforms and new programmes aimed at improving investments and ensuring price stability, says Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan.
Turkey outlines structural reforms to improve investment climate
"Turkey's risk premium will be reduced through economic policies that will be implemented in a transparent, predictable and stable manner," finance minister Lutfi Elvan noted during budget discussions in the Grand National Assembly. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 17, 2020

Turkish treasury and finance minister Lutfi Elvan has said that Turkey will make structural reforms to improve the investment climate for domestic and international entrepreneurs. 

"Turkey's risk premium will be reduced through economic policies that will be implemented in a transparent, predictable and stable manner," Lutfi Elvan noted during budget discussions in the Grand National Assembly.

The recovery trend in consumption, investment and exports will boost growth and help the economy grow 0.3 percent in 2020.

Reducing negative impact of pandemic

He added that the country will provide price stability, protect fiscal discipline, increase coordination between monetary and fiscal policies, enhance the investment climate and focus on a production-based income model while generating social and economic transformation programs to reduce the negative effects of the pandemic.

Judicial reform

RECOMMENDED

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier that Turkey is entering a new period in the economy and judiciary and that parliament will prioritise new judiciary reform packages next year.

READ MORE: Turkey’s infrastructure projects, investments total almost $6B in 2020

"We are starting a new period of reforms in the economy and judiciary in our country," Erdogan said last Friday.

Noting that the priority is to immediately draw inflation rate to single-digits, the Turkish president said his government is launching "a new campaign focusing on stability, growth and employment."

READ MORE: What to expect from Turkey’s economic team

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president