EU officials say they are facing a crisis as two of its members withhold approval for the organisation’s budget for the next seven years, which includes funds for the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Poland and Hungary object to a stipulation tied to the disbursement of funds, which requires member states to abide by the EU’s understanding of ‘democratic norms’. Violation of the clause would result in sanctions against the offending states.

The two former Soviet bloc states have previously clashed with the EU over what the latter describes as attempts to undermine the independence of their judicial systems.

Judicial reforms by right-wing governments in Poland in 2017 and Hungary in 2018 were seen by EU officials as violations of its laws and constituted attempts to make the judiciary in each country more pliable to the whims of the ruling government.

The EU was unable to take punitive measures as each state held veto power to enforce sanctions. Clauses attached to the planned EU budget, which were introduced by German diplomats, would cancel this veto making it easier for the bloc to ensure states abide by its rules.

The package is worth 1.8 trillion euros ($2.08 trillion), with 750 billion euros of that sum (or $857 billion) earmarked for the continent-wide bloc’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of more than 267,000 people across the EU, European Economic Area, and the UK, and forecasts suggest the EU economy will have contracted 7.4 percent in 2020.

However, seeing as though the budget itself requires unanimous agreement, the EU has had a hard time getting Poland and Hungary on board.

Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said the clause would “radically limit Poland’s sovereignty” and Hungary’s government said there would be no agreement at all until there was “agreement on everything”.

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga has described the clause as an example of “political blackmailing.”