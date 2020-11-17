Nigeria’s colonial past still affects life decades later. Nigeria has three major ethnic groups, the Hausa-Fulani in the north, Yoruba in the west and Igbo in the east. It became an independent federal republic on October 1, 1960 after being a British colony in the 19th century, its current formation being shaped by the British by combining the Southern Nigeria Protectorate and Northern Nigeria Protectorate in 1914.

While the country’s official language is English, the local ethnic languages are also spoken widely. The current problem with the Nigerian banknotes stems from the belief that any Arabic script is an indicator of Islam, while the country is supposed to support freedom of religion, with large populations of Christians in the south and Muslims in the north.

Recently, a lawyer in Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, has demanded that the country’s central bank (NCB) remove the Arabic script from naira banknotes. The Arabic script, in the Hausa language, denotes the currency value of the money.

According toNairametrics, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, who filed the suit before Justice Mohammed Liman, contends that “having Arabic inscriptions on the naira notes portrays Nigeria as an Islamic state, contrary to the country’s constitutional status of a secular state.”

However, in a New Yorkerarticle from December 2015, Musa S. Muhammad, an archivist in the city of Kaduna, tells Caelainn Hogan that he believes “This is politics between South and North.” The letters on the currency, he tells her, are as secular in origin as the Roman alphabet used in modern Bibles. “Any non-Arab language written in Arabic script we call Ajami,” he says. “They feel that this is religious, but it’s not.”

Ajami script, that is, non-Arab language written in Arabic script, is also used in some other African countries, Nairametrics says. According to the BBC these include, “among others, Swahili in East Africa, Tamashek, the language of the Tuaregs in North and West Africa, and Nigerian languages like Kanuri, Nupe, Yoruba, Fulfulde and Hausa”. It predates the arrival of Western colonisers and Christian missionaries, and thus the Latin alphabet in Nigeria.

Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, who, according to Nairametrics, says he does not know what the Arabic inscriptions mean, has asked the court to order the CBN to replace them with either the country’s official language –English– or any of Nigeria’s three main indigenous languages: Hausa, Yoruba or Igbo.