Around three dozen people have been killed in the Beni region in Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials have said.

Twenty-nine bodies were found in the Virunga Park, the interior minister of North Kivu province, Jean-Bosco Sebishimbo, said on Tuesday, blaming the ADF militia, which has massacred hundreds of people over the past year.

ADF originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan rebel group.

The ADF is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast DRC.