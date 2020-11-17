On November 15, a group of 15 countries, including Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, signed the world's largest free trade deal. Taken together, it will touch the lives of one third of the global population and have an impact on 30 percent of its economic output.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) also includes member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

RCEP comes at a time when the cross-border exchange of goods has slowed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and millions of people have lost their jobs or been forced to take pay cuts.

Similar to the economic integration of the European Union, the RCEP is expected to improve relations among its member-states by creating economic interdependence as companies invest in each other’s countries.

Here’s a quick look at its important aspects.

1- How does the RCEP work?

Countries often sign bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) allowing the import of each other’s goods with minimum or no tariffs. A tariff is a tax which, for instance, a country imposes on an imported T-shirt to ensure that a similar T-shirt made domestically remains competitive as far as the price is concerned.

Like FTA, a deal such as RCEP seeks to reduce tariffs and simplify custom procedures, making it easier for manufacturers to sell their goods in markets of the member states.

RCEP signatories have decided to eliminate tariffs and duties gradually, while some are being removed as soon as the agreement comes into force.

The ASEAN members, which include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, already enjoy close trade ties.

But the new pact simplifies rules for export, and gives them access to a bigger Chinese market and makes it easier to collaborate with tech industries in Japan and South Korea.

Negotiations, which led to the announcement on Sunday in a virtual summit, took eight years to be completed. Trade officials have held more than two dozen rounds of deliberations to iron out complex technical details.

RCEP is the first multilateral free trade agreement between China, Japan and South Korea - the regional powerhouses - which have often argued over trade and investment.

2- The shampoo conundrum

A thorny issue in multilateral trade deals like this one has to do with the rules of origin (ROO), which specify how much of local content goes into a product to qualify it for a duty-free entry into a member state.

It is a complex matter. Except for farm produce, such onions, most of the other goods - such as a laptop - depend on components and raw material purchased from different countries.

Many products, such as a bottle of shampoo, are made from ingredients that are bought from different countries.