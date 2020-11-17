“Al Qaeda loses one of its most experienced leaders in mysterious murder in Tehran,” said a CNN headline more than three months after the assassination of a man named Abu Mohammed al-Masri, whose real name is Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah. The CNN's report also carried a black and white picture of Abdullah, whose code name appears to be Masri, according to the leading American news outlet.

According to various sources, he was a high-ranking Al Qaeda operator, but Iranians have been vehemently denying that the alleged killing was related to the extremist group. Tehran, however, asserts that the assassinated person was in fact linked to Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shia group in Lebanon.

Western media has also carried reports suggesting Masri was killed by Israeli agents on behalf of US authorities.

“Nothing more than what you already might know, it [the assassination] happened in the summer, a day after the Beirut port explosion, and we heard that the person was someone related to Hezbollah according to some anonymous sources,” said Fatima A Karimkhan, a senior reporter at Iranian Student News Agency (IRNA), a state-funded media outlet.

“They [Iranian authorities] still have their own approach to the case, the man was a history teacher,” Karimkhan tells TRT World.

Iran maintained that the assassinated person had nothing to do with Al Qaeda, but first identified him as a Lebanese history teacher with a name, Habib Dawood. Since then, they neither have confirmed the name nor have they stuck with it when referring to the case.

What is known, however, is that the killing took place on August 7 on a street where the family of Iraq’s top Shia militia leader, Abu Mahdi al Mohandes, lives. Mohandes was killed by an American operation alongside Iran's legendary general Qassem Soleimani earlier this year.

Despite having different theories about the assassination, all parties, including Americans, Israelis and Iranians, are talking about the same person - Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, or to go by his code name, Masri, according to Karimkhan.

As a matter of fact, Masri was an Egyptian-origin top Al Qaeda operator.

But why was his killing exposed so late?

A cryptic message to Biden?

According to several media outlets' sources in Israel and TRT World's sources in Iran, the two states perceive the late reporting of Masri’s death as a warning sign to Biden for not trying to get close to Iran.

“If they (Israeli intelligence) really did it for the US, sure Donald Trump would have used it before the election. But he didn't,” says Karimkhan.

As the Iranian journalist questioned, it still appears difficult to explain why Trump has not used the killing if it was done by a joint Israel-US operation.

“So I see a bit of propaganda in this recent claim. Maybe Israel wants to put more pressure on Iran, maybe it is because of their new worries about the [Joe] Biden presidency,” Karimkhan analyses.

A recent Haaretz report confirms Karimkhan’s account.

"According to intelligence sources in Israel, revelation of the assassination of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Masri, is meant to convey a message to President-elect Biden, who intends to renew negotiations with Iran,” said the Israeli newspaper report.

“Israel wishes to portray Tehran as a terror incubator for the organization that was responsible for the September 11 attacks," the report added.