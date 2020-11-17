When Joe Biden became president-elect of the United States, VP Kamala Harris hit the headlines, as the first Black and South Asian woman in that role. The pandemic and lockdown limited our personal interactions, so people were posting their excitement over Harris’ historic win on Instagram and Twitter. Not only do Black and South Asian people feel acknowledged, young women can now aspire to gain achievements in roles that they’ve historically been told aren’t for them.

But we must think about how far representation really gets us, especially in politics. We can’t ignore the reality of American and indeed, global politics and how it comes into play with race relations.

Kamala Harris was born in California to her Tamil biologist mother Shyamala Gopalan and Jamaican father Donald J. Harris, an economist. She went on to study law and worked as a deputy and assistant District Attorney in California, eventually running for District Attorney in San Francisco and becoming the first person of colour elected.

In 2016, she won the Senate election, becoming the second African American woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the upper house. And as we all know, on August 11 2020, she was announced as Biden’s running mate for the presidential election.

Her journey has proved hard - she went to Howard University, a historically African American institute, but was raised in a very white neighborhood. While at Howard, she served as president of its chapter of the Black Law Students Association, advocating for the rights of Black people. Like many people of colour and especially mixed race people, the need to identify with something lives strongly within them - being a part of two strong cultures, which sometimes contradict each other, can create a feeling of displacement for many.

Looking through Harris’ history however, there are discrepancies in her solidarity to America’s minority communities, and Black and LGBTQ+ people in particular.

A complicated record

During her tenure as District Attorney in California, her record in the criminal justice system brought “tough on crime” policies, which singled out Black people, yielding a high rate of incarceration - and her aversion in bringing police officers to account over wrongdoings was greatly questioned.

Harris’ history with policies relating to the LGBTQ+ community is also complicated - she declined to defend Proposition 8, the state’s ban on same-sex marriage but later officiated the first same sex marriage in California. In 2015, she argued in court that two prisoners should not receive gender confirmation surgery, later saying she was simply working for her client’s needs and had later worked to change the policy regarding trans inmates’ surgeries.

In an interview with Pose actor Angelica Ross, they both discussed this matter. Later Ross stated: “In this conversation and several following this one, I called Kamala in to talk about her record on trans people and sex workers and non violent offenders. She acknowledged her role in collaborating with the state that destroyed many Black lives and shared the moment she realised how she could use her position to change the system while still protecting us from violent offenders, especially those most vulnerable to domestic and intimate partner violence.”