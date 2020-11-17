The FIFA Club World Cup, originally planned for December, will now be held from February 1 to February 11 in Doha, Qatar.

Organisers FIFA said on Tuesday the tournament will bring together six continental champions from across the world.

European Champions League winners Bayern Munich the first to have qualified and Qatari side Al Duhail, who qualify through being hosts, are the only teams yet confirmed for the competition with other continental tournaments around the world delayed by the coronavirus.

"We're looking forward to the tournament," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

"We want to compete at the Club World Cup and we want to win it."

It is the second successive Club World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Liverpool lifted the trophy in 2019 after beating Brazil's Flamengo in the final in Doha.

FIFA did not state if supporters would be able to attend any of the games noting only that "In line with FIFA’s International Match Protocol, FIFA and the host country will provide the required safeguards for the health and safety of all involved."