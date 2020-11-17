Ethiopia’s prime minister declared that “the final and crucial” military operation will launch in the coming days against the Tigray region.

The announcement on Tuesday comes after the United Nations warned of a “full-scale humanitarian crisis” with refugees fleeing and people in Tigray starting to go hungry.

In a warning to Americans still in the Tigray region, the US Embassy in Ethiopia said those who can’t leave safely “are advised to shelter in place.” More than 1,000 citizens of various foreign countries are estimated to be trapped.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said a three-day deadline given to the Tigray region’s leaders and special forces “has expired today.”

Now, “we are marching to Mekele to capture those criminal elements,” Ethiopia’s minister in charge of democratisation, Zadig Abraha, said in a statement. “This will be a very brief operation.” Mekele, he said, will be the final stage.

The Ethiopian government accused Tigray's rebel forces of destroying bridges connecting the regional capital Mekele with the rest of the country.

"Anxious about the advance [of central government forces], the junta has destroyed four bridges that lead to Mekelle," said a statement issued by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's task force on the Tigray conflict.

Abiy, Africa's youngest leader and the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, launched air strikes and a ground offensive on Nov. 4 after accusing ex-comrades and the local ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), of armed revolt.

Rocket fire

The rocket fire has escalated a conflict which has already killed hundreds – one diplomatic source said thousands – and sent about 30,000 refugees into Sudan.

Abiy continues to reject international pleas for dialogue and de-escalation in the two-week conflict in the Horn of Africa that has spilled into neighbouring Eritrea.

Tigrayan leaders say Abiy, 44, who comes from Ethiopia's largest ethnic group the Oromo, has persecuted and purged them from government and security posts since taking office in 2018.

Tigrayan forces have fired rockets into the neighbouring nation of Eritrea, accusing Eritrean forces of helping the Ethiopian government side, an allegation denied by Asmara.

"How could they kill their own brothers and sisters? This is not our custom," Addis Ababa resident Fitawrari Million said of the Tigrayan leaders during a rally to honour federal soldiers.

Tigray TV showed what appeared to be a bombed-out residential area, with damaged roofs and craters in the ground.

It said Tigrayan forces had also destroyed the key road between Shire and Axum, adding: "The TPLF junta will soon be held accountable for destroying this infrastructure and for crimes it has committed so far."

There was no immediate TPLF comment on the accusations.

“I heard a sound of some explosions. Boom, boom, boom, as I entered the house,” the station quoted a resident as saying. “When I got out later, I saw all this destruction. Two people have been injured. One of the injured is the landlord, and the other is a tenant just like us.”

