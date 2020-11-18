Police in Hong Kong have arrested three former lawmakers over May and June incidents in which foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature, an act police said was intended to cause harm.

Anti-Beijing activists Ted Hui, Ray Chan and Eddie Chu confirmed the arrests on their Facebook pages.

The arrests come after Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resigned en masse last week in protest against the dismissal of four colleagues in what they see as another push by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city.

Police said that after an in-depth investigation, the three men had been charged with attempting to use harmful substances with the intent to cause harm, mental injury or irritation to others. They have been detained while the investigation continues.

Live television footage showed lawmakers Eddie Chu and Ray Chan rushing to the front of the chamber during a June debate over a controversial bill that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem, splashing the reeking fluid as guards grappled with them. Police and firefighters arrived later.

