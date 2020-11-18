WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria, calling it 'retaliatory attack'
Israeli sources say its attacks hit military targets belonging to Iran's Quds Force and Syrian regime forces following discovery of IEDs on its side of a border crossing point with Syria.
Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria, calling it 'retaliatory attack'
FILE PHOTO: A view of Israeli air strikes on Iranian targets in Syria. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 18, 2020

Israel's army says it launched air strikes on Iranian and Syrian targets inside Syria, calling it a retaliatory attack after it found explosive devices along its northern border.

Israel's military said it had discovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on its side of a border crossing point with Syria.

The IEDs "were placed by a Syrian squad led by Iranian forces," an army statement said.

READ MORE:Israel closes Golan airspace after air strikes shake Syria's Damascus

"In response, overnight, Israeli fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds force and the Syrian Armed Forces," it said.

Israel said it hit "storage facilities, headquarters and military compounds"

"Syrian surface-to-air missile batteries were struck," the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Is Iran silently preparing for intensified conflict with Israel?

Iranian targets

Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

Tel Aviv rarely acknowledges individual strikes, but has done so when it says it is responding to specific attacks on Israeli territory.

READ MORE: Israeli jets attack air base in Syria's Homs – regime army

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president