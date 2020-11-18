Sparkling Spain have crushed hapless Germany 6-0 at home to storm into the final four of the Nations League in style as forward Ferran Torres scored a first career hat-trick.

Germany were powerless to stop Luis Enrique's relentless side as the visitors suffered their worst defeat in a competitive game and the most humiliating since losing by the same scoreline against Austria in a friendly in 1931.

Alvaro Morata, Ferran and Rodri gave Luis Enrique's side a 3-0 halftime lead, while Ferran struck again early in the second half and completed his treble with a classy finish.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal tapped in the sixth goal in the 89th minute to adorn an incredible Spain display and deepen four-times world champions Germany's misery.

'Strong message'

"We walked all over them in every sense," said Spain midfielder Rodri. "We scored six but it could have been far more. We are still a group with little experience but this will give us a lot of confidence."

Morata meanwhile took pleasure in silencing Spain's critics after they snatched a 1-1 draw away to Switzerland on Saturday.

"We had the opportunity to send a strong message out to the whole world and we have done just that," he said.

The victory saw Spain finish top of League A4 with 11 points after six games, joining France in the final four tournament, which will take place in October 2021.