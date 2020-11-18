CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Michael B. Jordan is People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’
The Hollywood star follows singer John Legend and British actor Idris Elba, who were named “sexiest man alive” in 2019 and 2018 respectively.
Michael B. Jordan is People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’
MIchael B Jordan in California, US, February 22, 2020. / Reuters
November 18, 2020

"Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan was namedPeople's magazine's 'sexiest man alive' on Tuesday, the third Black actor in a row to be given the annual pop culture honour.

Jordan, 33, who is single, said the title gave him "a cool feeling".

"It's a good club to be part of," he told Peoplein an interview.

Jordan began his career as a child actor in TV shows like "All My Children" and rose steadily though Hollywood until a breakout performance in the 2013 social justice drama "Fruitvale Station." In 2015 he starred in the "Rocky" boxing sequel "Creed" and three years later took on villain Erik Killmonger opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther".

Jordan, whose title was announced on TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" follows singer John Legend and British actor Idris Elba, who were named sexiest man alive in 2019 and 2018.

Vocal about diversity

RECOMMENDED

The actor has been vocal in calling for greater diversity in Hollywood. His production company in 2018 was the first to publicly adopt inclusion riders, which stipulate that a film employs a diverse cast and crew.

Earlier this year, at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests over racial injustice, Jordan teamed up with nonprofit Color of Change and launched an initiative outlining concrete ways in which Hollywood could invest in Black stories and anti-racist content.

Jordan said the women in his family are proud of his Peoplemagazine title.

"When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they're definitely going to have a special place for," he told the magazine.

Jordan appears on the cover of the People magazine double issue appearing on newsstands on Friday.

READ MORE:John Legend named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president