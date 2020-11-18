BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Bitcoin surpasses $18,000 amid rising demand for cryptocurrency
The cryptocurrency is now close to its all-time high of just under $20,000, which it touched at the peak of its retail investor-fueled 2017 bubble.
Bitcoin surpasses $18,000 amid rising demand for cryptocurrency
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 18, 2020

Bitcoin broke through $18,000 to hit a new year-to-date peak as its blistering 2020 rally, driven by demand for its perceived quality as an inflation hedge and expectations of mainstream acceptance, powered on.

The original and biggest cryptocurrency was last up 3 percent at $18,175, its highest since December 2017.

It has gained over 160 percent this year, and has jumped 17 percent in the last three days alone.

READ MORE:Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey invests $50M in Bitcoin

RECOMMENDED

Close to all-time high

Bitcoin is now close to its all-time high of just under $20,000, which it touched at the peak of its retail investor-fueled 2017 bubble.

The emerging asset's 12-year history has been peppered with vertiginous price rises and equally sharp crashes.

READ MORE:States, sovereignty and the brave new world of cryptocurrencies

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'