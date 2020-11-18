The ostensible aim of state surveillance is to collect data — ”intelligence gathering” in the parlance of national security — but this objective is complemented by two additional and seemingly contradictory goals.

For the architects of surveillance, those who are its targets must understand they are being watched, in order for the desired self-censorship and behaviour modification to take root. Only those who appreciate the possibility of being monitored would, after all, have any reason to avoid voicing dissenting opinions and engaging in political activism, wary of its consequences.

On the other hand, they must also not know they are being watched, lest that begins to interfere with the very process of intelligence gathering.

American Muslims have long been subject to surveillance and as a result, have become accustomed to these contradictory effects. Jokes abound in casual conversations about one’s personal FBI agent, tapped phones, and who may be a government informant, indicating an understanding that the community is constantly under watch.

Yet, when these facts are disclosed, shock is often the first response. “It was a terrifying feeling,” one student told the ACLU after discovering that a charitable religious group he founded had been infiltrated. “I couldn't believe that an NYPD informant had been in my home.”

This shock was on full display as a report from Vice revealed that the US military, through third-party intermediaries, had access to location data for millions of Muslims who used apps such as Muslim Pro and Muslim Mingle. Even as there was an understanding that American Muslim communities were under constant surveillance, the knowledge of it proved to be unsettling.

The shock was further compounded by the popularity of one of the apps. Muslim Pro, with a self-reported total of 98 million downloads across all platforms, was a ubiquitous presence among American Muslim communities. That it was presumably a Muslim-owned and developed app (though this has now become an open question) exacerbated matters even more.

Smartphone apps, a new frontline Muslims

The recent revelation, however, is consistent with the realities of American Muslim surveillance since 9/11.

It has long been recognised that HUMINT — intelligence that is gathered through personal contact — drains resources and manpower. It may at times be necessary — under the guise of “community outreach” or through the use of FBI informants — but it is not always preferable.

Instead, surveillance of American Muslims has proceeded through three distinct means: an increasing deputisation of community members as “the eyes and ears” of the state through which surveillance can be outsourced to the community itself; the use of sophisticated software to data-mine and geo-map Muslim communities; and targeted social media surveillance usually carried out by third-party contractors.

The deputisation of community members has been an integral component of Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) programs launched under the Obama administration and rebranded as Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) under the Trump administration.

Based on the erroneous assumption that there are risk factors associated with who becomes a terrorist, the program, in its various local iterations, relies on school teachers, social workers, religious leaders, and family and community members to be watchful for vague and discredited risk factors of radicalisation.