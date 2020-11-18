Ethiopian forces have pushed towards the capital of the rebel Tigray region, ignoring international appeals for talks to end the conflict and denying it was targeting any ethnic group.

Federal troops are locked in a two-week conflict against Tigray's forces, which has killed hundreds on both sides, rocked the Horn of Africa, stirred ethnic frictions elsewhere in Ethiopia, and sent 30,000 refugees fleeing into Sudan.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has billed the offensive as a campaign to restore rule of law in the northern state of more than 5 million people, saying victory would come in days.

He launched the offensive on November 4 after accusing Tigrayan forces of an attack on a government base in the region.

READ MORE: Ethiopia’s PM vows ‘final and crucial’ offensive in Tigray

'No ethnicity bias'

Tigrayans who have fled to Sudan have told Reuters that militias from Amhara, the neighbouring state, attacked them because of their ethnicity and that government airstrikes were killing civilians.

Abiy's government denies that.

"The federal government ... denounces, in the strongest of terms, mischaracterisation that this operation has an ethnic or other bias," its task force on the crisis said in a statement on Wednesday.

Aiby, 44, is from the largest ethnic group the Oromo and is both a former military comrade of the Tigrayans. He also served in government with them until he took office in 2018.

READ MORE: UN: 'full-scale humanitarian crisis' unfolding in Ethiopia

'Shifted defence line’

Tigrayans represent about 5 percent of Africa's second-most populous country. Their ethnic group dominated political leadership between 1991 and 2018.