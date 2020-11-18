Nothing grabs an audience like a spy thriller. From James Bond to Jason Bourne, fictional covert operatives have become cultural icons. Every day, millions of people around the world fantasise about becoming an unstoppable force for “good”.

The reality of espionage is far less glamorous and certainly not laudable for its morality.

Cinematically put, it is about one state finding the pressure points of a rival state - and squeezing.

Covert operations are intertwined with propaganda - typically the proverbial menu of lies sandwiched between two half-truths. The public is conditioned to take sides, according to the colour of their passport. One person’s freedom fighter is another’s terrorist - unless one wants to be labelled as a cynic or, worse, a traitor and/or apostate.

As Hollywood has told us, it is the job of decision-makers to ensure that these covert wars do not become actual wars.

In this regard, recent episodes of the 73-year-old covert war between India and Pakistan have been particularly instructive.

Like their counterparts around the world, policymakers in Islamabad and New Delhi have been working on strategies to favourably attract the attention of US President-elect Joe Biden.

Leaders in both capitals, as ever, also had domestic political motivations for wanting to make a bold political statement at this particular juncture.

Narendra Modi and his Hindutva mob needed to look strong after China caught India napping in Ladakh.

Similarly, Imran Khan and his military supporters needed a distraction from Pakistan’s stagflationary economy and the opposition movement it is fuelling.

Last week, decision-makers in one of those capital cities decided it was time to raise the stakes, for whatever reason.

They gave the order to provoke the most intense artillery duel seen along the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir in many years. Homes and schools were targeted, again. Proportionally, there were more civilian casualties than military ones on both sides. No tactical advantage was gained.

In the absence of any claimable victory, there was no heroic or glorious story to tell - just human suffering and a renewal of the pre-existing hatreds, against the backdrop of the relentless Covid-19 pandemic.

The propaganda exchanges of this episode of Spy Vs. Spy came on Saturday.

Pakistan rolled out a dossier of “irrefutable evidence” purporting that India is deeply involved in covert operations across the country, mostly executed through existing insurgent movements based in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

The X-Factor of the show was provided by purported audio recordings of Indian intelligence operatives handling their human assets as they carried out attacks in Pakistan.

Naturally, this was framed as proof of Indian sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, echoing India’s longstanding accusations against it.

The scale and ambition of the described Indian plan to destabilise Pakistan are what made the Islamabad-produced segment of the episode so viewable.