Announcement by pharmaceutical firms Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech of coronavirus vaccines with high efficacy have fueled hopes that the pandemic that has shackled the world for nine months may be brought to an end.

More than 1.3 million people have died as a result of Covid-19 infection globally and the death toll could have been exponentially higher, if not for the lockdown and social distancing measures introduced by world governments.

Those measures have, however, come with a price, as restrictions on movement and the impact on production have killed off consumer demand, and slowed down economies almost universally.

So while governments hope vaccines can ward off the immediate threat from the virus, they are also hoping that a campaign of immunisation will leave their citizens protected in the long term.

That hope comes off the back of several reports of coronavirus reinfection in a handful of patients. Though few in number, such examples, fuel a worry that immunity via past infection or immunisation may last only a few months.

Scientists are still debating the issue, and the data they have at the moment paints an indeterminate picture.

A recent study gave some cause for optimism after researchers working on it found that blood samples from patients who had been infected with the virus eight months ago showed relatively high levels of antibodies and infection fighting T-Cells within the body.

While the study is subject to peer review, the number of infection fighting agents, such as antibodies and T-Cells, was enough to prevent new coronavirus infection, according to the researchers.

The immune response observed raises hopes that it will be similar to the one seen in those infected with the SARS-causing virus, which is also a coronavirus. In that case an immune response remains in an infected person’s body for at least 17 years after initial exposure to the virus, according to the New York Times.