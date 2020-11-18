French police has arrested five journalists during protests against the global security law that human rights groups slam for risking “fundamental human rights”, including press freedoms.

The new bill, if passed, would permit the imprisonment of people who publish images of police officers during their interventions to protests with "the intent to cause them harm".

Near the hours when the draft law began to be discussed in the National Assembly, thousands of people gathered on the Saint-Germain boulevard near the parliament building and protested the bill.

French police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd that also included yellow vest protesters.

'Undermining fundamental rights'