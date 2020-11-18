Ugandan presidential candidate and pop star, Bobi Wine, who is seeking to replace long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, has been arrested while campaigning in the east of the country.

In two tweets on Wednesday, Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said police had violently broken into his vehicle and taken him into custody.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The price of freedom is high but we shall certainly overcome," Wine, 38, said in one of the tweets.

Since expressing his intention to run against Museveni, Wine has won a large following, especially among young people in the east African country.

Many young supporters say they are drawn to him by his criticism of Museveni's government mingled in his lyrics. Others say that as a young leader he is better positioned to tackle the challenges they face.

'Total chaos' in Kampala